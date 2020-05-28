Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite some still very empty sidewalks, the "Open For Business" signs have begun to reappear on First Street in Napa. The latest, however, surprised even its owner.
"The victory is our doors are open today," said Linda Cordair, who owns an art gallery with her husband Quent. In a county with wineries and some small businesses still fantasizing about reopening, they have the unique distinction of forcing Napa County to relent. As of Wednesday morning, they may allow customers through their doors. It took a threatened lawsuit in federal court against the county and state to break the county lockdown.
RELATED: San Francisco attorney files several lawsuits against Gov. Newsom's shelter-in-place order
"It is unprecedented. They go beyond any past quarantine endorsed by any court in the past," said attorney Larry Salzman from the Pacific Legal Foundation. "I think the longer the lockdowns, the less necessary they seem and the more arbitrary they become."
Thus far, the county's decision impacts art galleries, only. The Cordairs had asked the court for relief and been threatened with fines when they briefly re-opened. They do believe that this decision could have implications for other small businesses.
"This is our livelihood. We have a constitutional right to earn a living," said Quent Cordair. "Everyone does."
"I think they backed down because we were threatened with a lawsuit and didn't want to deal with it," added Linda.
RELATED: Napa County 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
Along First Street, the Cordairs has received plenty of praise from other small business owners.
"What is the difference between an art gallery and a boutique?" asked Linda.
We heard that same question from the boutique. "I think the health department was a little overzealous in the enforcement," said Steve Becker. His wife owns Calamity Jane's down the street.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
Linda and Quent Cordair have claimed all along that by limiting customers, and with their no-touch policy, their gallery is much safer than some big box stores that have opened. They believe the state and county policies have been inconsistent from the start.
"I hope there are some lessons to be learned here. Like using the word 'essential' was properly defined. And then nobody will have to go through this again."
ABC7 News reached out to Napa County and the Health Department multiple times on Wednesday and heard no response.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions