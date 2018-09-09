WILDFIRE

Napa County fire grows to 1,900 acres; containment at 10 percent

Firefighters gained some ground battling the Snell Fire in Napa County overnight. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. --
The Snell Fire in Napa County had grown to 1,900 acres as of Sunday morning and remains only 10 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which is burning in remote grassy oak woodlands that are difficult to access, is threatening 180 structures. It is centered near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County.

A 1,700-acre fire has prompted mandatory evacuations on Snell Valley Road, all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.



The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No structures have been damaged so far, and no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations remain in effect on the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road from Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa County line, Snell Valley Road and all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates.

RELATED: Napa County fire threatens 200 homes

For the latest information about evacuations click here. An evacuation center has been established at Pope Valley Farm Center, located at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley, Calif., the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Get the latest stories and videos on wildfires burning across California, here.
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
