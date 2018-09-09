Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. --The Snell Fire in Napa County had grown to 2,400 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.
The fire, which is burning in remote grassy oak woodlands that are difficult to access, is threatening 180 structures. It is centered near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County.
The fire, which is being fought by 480 firefighters, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No structures have been damaged so far, and no injuries have been reported.
Evacuations remain in effect on the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road from Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa County line, Snell Valley Road and all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates.
Berryessa Knoxville Road is closed from Putah Creek Bridge north to the county line. Snell Valley Road is closed at the intersection of Butts Canyon Road.
The Pope Valley Farm Center, on Chiles Pope Valley Road near the Pope Valley Fire station, has been set up as an evacuation center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For the latest information about evacuations click here. An evacuation center has been established at Pope Valley Farm Center, located at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley, Calif., the Napa County Sheriff's Office said. Another center has been opened at the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga for impacted residents.
