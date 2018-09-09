WILDFIRE

Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters gained some ground battling the Snell Fire in Napa County overnight. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. --
The Snell Fire in Napa County had grown to 2,400 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which is burning in remote grassy oak woodlands that are difficult to access, is threatening 180 structures. It is centered near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County.

WATCH: Video of the fire captured by an ABC7 News viewer
EMBED More News Videos

A 1,700-acre fire has prompted mandatory evacuations on Snell Valley Road, all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.



The fire, which is being fought by 480 firefighters, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No structures have been damaged so far, and no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations remain in effect on the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road from Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa County line, Snell Valley Road and all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates.


Berryessa Knoxville Road is closed from Putah Creek Bridge north to the county line. Snell Valley Road is closed at the intersection of Butts Canyon Road.

The Pope Valley Farm Center, on Chiles Pope Valley Road near the Pope Valley Fire station, has been set up as an evacuation center.

RELATED: Napa County fire threatens 180 homes

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest information about evacuations click here. An evacuation center has been established at Pope Valley Farm Center, located at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley, Calif., the Napa County Sheriff's Office said. Another center has been opened at the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga for impacted residents.

Get the latest stories and videos on wildfires burning across California, here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefireevacuationcal firenapa countybrush fireBerryessa
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Napa County fire burns 1,700 acres, threatens 180 homes
WILDFIRE
Bay Area air quality advisory issued due to potential smoke
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
Napa County fire burns 1,700 acres, threatens 180 homes
More wildfire
Top Stories
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
WATCH MONDAY: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Man's body pulled from surf on Pacifica beach
Bay Area air quality advisory issued due to potential smoke
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
Show More
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers first NFL loss
Stolen car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
Golden State Warriors Senior Dance Team tryouts in Walnut Creek
More News