Napa County fire grows to 2,490 acres; containment at 30 percent

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The Snell Fire in Napa County has grown to 2,490 acres and is now 30 percent contained.
More than 1,200 firefighters are battling the wildfire that is burning near Berryessa Estates.
The fire started Saturday afternoon and exploded in size over the weekend. Cal Fire was doing water drops from firefighting helicopters.
There are 200 homes remained threatened, and mandatory evacuation orders remained in place.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost.
Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
For the latest information about evacuations click here. An evacuation center has been established at Pope Valley Farm Center, located at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley, Calif., the Napa County Sheriff's Office said. Another center has been opened at the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga for impacted residents.
