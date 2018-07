Multiple homes are on fire near the southern end of Lake Berryessa in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It's burning near Steele Canyon Road and Arroyo Grande Drive.Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Berryessa Highlands, for Steele Canyon from Rimrock to Headlands Drive. Click here for more.