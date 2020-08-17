fire

Hennessey Fire explodes in Napa County, mandatory evacuation orders issued

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire that erupted in Napa County this morning has burned 750 acres, and is currently 0% contained.

UPDATE:

The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello, Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road and All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

Evacuation warnings are issued for the following areas: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road closures in area (includes Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128).

Officials say shelter locations will be announced shortly.

RELATED: Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County quickly grow

The region was struck by a series of lightning strikes this morning, but officials have not released details on how the blaze started.

Firefighters say the blaze started around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. Road closures in the area include: Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128.

Residents in the area were instructed to go to the of Lake Hennessey launch ramp to get more information from Cal Fire.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Bay City News has contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joselivermorealameda countybrush firecontra costa countyfirelightningstormcal firesanta cruz countyfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What's causing thunderstorms in the Bay Area?
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Track the rain and lightning on Live Doppler 7
FIRE
Fires near Sunol burn 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued
Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County explode to 1,100 acres
Storms causing large power outages around Bay Area
Lightning sparks dozens of fires across Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz Co. removed from watch list, Newsom says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
3.3 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
Fires near Sunol burn 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Show More
Alameda County Fairgrounds host drive-thru zoo
More thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues
Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County explode to 1,100 acres
PANDA CAM: A panda at the National Zoo may be about to give birth
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News