Fast-moving brush fire explodes in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire that erupted in Napa County this morning has exploded in size. The region was struck by a series of lightning strikes this morning, but officials have not released details on how the blaze started.The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for: Sage Canyon Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including Pritchard Hill, and Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock.Firefighters say the blaze started around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. Road closures in the area include: Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128.Residents in the area were instructed to go to the of Lake Hennessey launch ramp to get more information from Cal Fire.