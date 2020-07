Napa County rolls back reopening of indoor wineries, tasting rooms, other venues due to spike in COVID-19 cases

All brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, both indoor and -outdoor services

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor movie theater

Indoor cardrooms

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, indoor wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. It's back on the state's watch list because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks."With the exception of brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, outdoor operations for the above businesses are allowed," according to Napa County's website.