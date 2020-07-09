Napa County rolls back reopening of indoor wineries, tasting rooms, other venues due to spike in COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Napa County braces for second wave of coronavirus restrictions, added back on state's watch list
Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, indoor wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. It's back on the state's watch list because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Here's a full list of the businesses ordered to close from July 9 until at least July 30:
- All brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, both indoor and -outdoor services
- Indoor dining at restaurants
- Indoor wineries and tasting rooms
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor movie theater
- Indoor cardrooms
"With the exception of brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, outdoor operations for the above businesses are allowed," according to Napa County's website.
