Napa County rolls back reopening of indoor wineries, tasting rooms, other venues due to spike in COVID-19 cases

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, indoor wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. It's back on the state's watch list because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Here's a full list of the businesses ordered to close from July 9 until at least July 30:

  • All brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, both indoor and -outdoor services
  • Indoor dining at restaurants
  • Indoor wineries and tasting rooms
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor movie theater
  • Indoor cardrooms


"With the exception of brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, outdoor operations for the above businesses are allowed," according to Napa County's website.


