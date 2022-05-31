WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 50-acre brush fire forcing evacuations in Napa County

#OldFire Napa County, 50 acres with structures threatened. Evacuations ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Rd to the end. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 31, 2022

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations and threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon.The fire was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. CAL FIRE officials say the vegetation fire is growing.CAL FIRE says 50 acres with structures are threatened. Evacuations are ordered on Soda Canyon Road from the 1300 block to the end of the road. Silverado Trail is closed to the public.There are currently no threats to the City of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.