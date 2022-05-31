WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 50-acre brush fire forcing evacuations in Napa County

EMBED <>More Videos

100-acre Napa Co. brush fire prompts evacuations

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations and threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. CAL FIRE officials say the vegetation fire is growing.

CAL FIRE says 50 acres with structures are threatened. Evacuations are ordered on Soda Canyon Road from the 1300 block to the end of the road. Silverado Trail is closed to the public.

There are currently no threats to the City of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napanapa countybrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Bay Area in midst of another COVID surge
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
Warriors vs. Celtics: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch
Here's an inside look at SF's Central Subway
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
Show More
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
How does FasTrak determine how much money to reload on your account?
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
More TOP STORIES News