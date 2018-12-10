Napa police release body camera video of fatal officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Napa Police say body cam video released Monday shows a man grabbed an officer's rifle and fired several shots. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa Police say body cam video released Monday shows a man grabbed an officer's rifle and fired several shots before the officer got his weapon back and shot-and-killed the man.

The body camera footage is from last Wednesday's confrontation between Officer Christopher Simas and the suspect David Molina.

Investigators say Molina refused 31 commands to put up his hands or stop running. Both men struggled when Officer Simas tried to handcuff Molina.

RELATED: Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa

Police say Molina grabbed the trigger of the officer's rifle, and fired several times. Moments later, Simas shot and killed Molina.

Monday Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer explained why his officer carried such a powerful weapon.

"Knowing that they are going to a person with a gun call, they use the most accurate that we have in our arsenal. That being the rifle."

Police confronted Molina after someone reported he threatened them with a gun. Investigators found a gun at the scene and they believe it had been in Molina's waistband.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeofficer involved shootingshootingdomestic violenceassaultgunsu.s. & worldNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa
Top Stories
2 Bay Area headline makers on shortlist of TIME's Person of the Year
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Slopes opening early after back to back storms leave more than average snow
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
SCOTUS deals blow to two states' attempts to cut Planned Parenthood funding
Oakland Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie
49ers CEO Jed York gives emotional speech following death of brother, Tony
San Jose unveiling tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears
Show More
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
BART service partially resumes between Castro Valley, West Dublin after person struck
Oakland High School teachers participate in one-day, unsanctioned strike
Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute
Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years
More News