Napa winemaker Agustin Huneeus to be sentenced in college admissions scandal on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Napa Vineyard Owner Agustin Huneeus is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in the college admissions scandal.He faces the longest sentencing recommendation at 15 months.His attorneys have asked for a two-month sentence about half as long as the sentence given to two other parents last week.Huneeus paid $300,000 dollars to help his daughter cheat on her SAT and falsify a water polo profile.However, she was not accepted into University of Southern California because of his arrest.