Napa winemaker Agustin Huneeus to be sentenced in college admissions scandal on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Napa Vineyard Owner Agustin Huneeus is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in the college admissions scandal.
He faces the longest sentencing recommendation at 15 months.
His attorneys have asked for a two-month sentence about half as long as the sentence given to two other parents last week.
Huneeus paid $300,000 dollars to help his daughter cheat on her SAT and falsify a water polo profile.
However, she was not accepted into University of Southern California because of his arrest.
