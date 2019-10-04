Operation Varsity Blues

Napa winemaker Agustin Huneeus to be sentenced in college admissions scandal on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Napa Vineyard Owner Agustin Huneeus is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in the college admissions scandal.

He faces the longest sentencing recommendation at 15 months.

His attorneys have asked for a two-month sentence about half as long as the sentence given to two other parents last week.

RELATED: LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Huneeus paid $300,000 dollars to help his daughter cheat on her SAT and falsify a water polo profile.

However, she was not accepted into University of Southern California because of his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisconapacheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
SoCal father gets 4 months for role in college admission scandal
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suzy Loftus to be appointed interim SF District Attorney, sources say
Derick Almena to be retried for Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Surfers catch enormous wave in Tahiti
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
WATCH IN 60: Hardly Strictly safety, firefighting gel, world's best bars
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Show More
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Researchers create gel to prevent wildfires
More TOP STORIES News