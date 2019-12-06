NAS Pensacola shooting: Suspect was Saudi student; at least 3 dead, 7 hurt, gunman killed

PENSACOLA, Florida -- Four people were killed, including a gunman, after an active shooter opened fire inside a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Police said seven other people, including two police deputies, were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, opened fire around 6:30 a.m. CT Friday at the Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast.

A U.S. official says the Florida Naval Station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related, according to the Associated Press.

The two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, including one who killed the shooter, were wounded but expected to recover.

It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place, but police described it as a "classroom building."

The base was put on lockdown, and the area was cleared. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said they "won't speculate on" whether this was an act of terrorism.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This shooting comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
