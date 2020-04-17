nasa

NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US in nearly 10 years

FLORIDA (KGO) -- NASA and SpaceX have announced the date for the first flight with astronauts launching from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will lift off in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket on May 27. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The astronauts will stay at the International Space Station for the mission.

Behnken will be the joint operations commander for the mission, responsible for activities such as rendezvous, docking and undocking. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for Demo-2, responsible for activities such as launch, landing and recovery.

The duration of the mission is to be determined.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexnasaspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Future of big office projects change as employees continue working from home
these are astronaut Chris Hadfield's tips for making the most of being in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News