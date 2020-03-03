NASA now accepting applications for new astronauts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- If you don't mind traveling for work, NASA has a job for you. The agency currently has 48 astronauts and is looking for a handful of new ones. Starting Monday, NASA began accepting applications.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency is seeking "diverse" astronauts from "every walk of life."
There are some strict requirements.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and have a master's degree in either science, technology, engineering, or math. They must also pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.
NASA is accepting applications until March 31.
Those who make the cut could end up on the International Space Station or work on future missions to the moon and Mars. The posted pay range is $104,898 to $161,141 a year, according to the official hiring website.
NASA last hired astronauts in 2015. The agency says it received 18,300 applications from which it selected 11 new space travelers.
