nasa

Help NASA name the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from US students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled those entries down to nine final names: endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude and courage.

There is currently an online poll where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

You can vote on NASA's website. The poll will remain open until January 27
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecontestsnasamarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News