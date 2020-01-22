Help NASA name the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.
The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from US students ranging from kindergarten to high school.
Volunteer judges whittled those entries down to nine final names: endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude and courage.
There is currently an online poll where you can vote for your favorite.
Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.
You can vote on NASA's website. The poll will remain open until January 27
