Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' home Tuesday evening.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.

In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.
