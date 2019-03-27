Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

LOS ANGELES -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.