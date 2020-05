US government debunks 'family friend' text warning of national coronavirus quarantine

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Security Council is shutting down rumors of a widely-circulated text, warning people of an imminent U.S.-ordered quarantine due to the coronavirus.In a Sunday night tweet, the NSC called the text "fake", saying there is no national quarantine ahead, at least not yet.The text seems to cite a knowledgeable 'family friend' who advises the reader to stock up on supplies before President Donald Trump invokes the Stafford Act within two to three days.The confusion ends there. President Trump already invoked the Stafford Act in last week's Rose Garden address , in which he declared a national emergency. The order opens $54 billion in federal emergency funding to be made available to states and cities across the U.S. to respond to the pandemic.In the NSC's tweet, it encourages Americans to follow the CDC for official guidance related to the COVID-19 emergency.