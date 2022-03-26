soldier killed

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise helicopter crash return to US

DOVER, Del. -- The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bod, Norway, early Friday.

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. They were taking part in a long-planned NATO exercise called Cold Response, which authorities said was unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine.
