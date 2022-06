Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes

EMBED >More News Videos The U.S. Marine Corps identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the Southern California desert.

EMBED >More News Videos A U.S. Navy pilot killed after his fighter jet crashed in the Mojave Desert Friday afternoon has been identified by military officials.

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy has taken a "safety pause" and grounded all non-essential flights in the wake of a series of aircraft crashes.This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities.According to the Navy, the pause will ground all navy aircraft not deployed overseas "to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes." Five US Marines died after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.Equipment recovery efforts "have begun" and an investigation into the crash involving a MV-22B Osprey is "underway."The Marine Corps has identified the service members, all based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico; and Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California.The week before, Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, in San Bernardino County. He was flying a routine training mission at the time of the crash.A U.S. Navy helicopter also crashed in California on Thursday, injuring one member of the Navy.All three crashes are under investigation.