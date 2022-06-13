Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes

This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities.
According to the Navy, the pause will ground all navy aircraft not deployed overseas "to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes."
Five US Marines died after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.
Equipment recovery efforts "have begun" and an investigation into the crash involving a MV-22B Osprey is "underway."
The Marine Corps has identified the service members, all based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico; and Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California.
The week before, Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, in San Bernardino County. He was flying a routine training mission at the time of the crash.
A U.S. Navy helicopter also crashed in California on Thursday, injuring one member of the Navy.
All three crashes are under investigation.