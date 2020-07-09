Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.

She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. When the boat was overdue to be returned, staff at the lake found it with her child on board, but could not find her.

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she was not found. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

The sheriff's department confirmed that Naya Rivera was the woman missing at Lake Piru after she went boating with her 4-year-old son.



The 33-year-old grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countydrowning
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Here's what could look like when Santa Rosa students head back to school
SF mayor tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
Show More
BREATHE Act: Bill proposes sweeping legislative changes to justice system
Bay Area 'fixer-upper' fetches $250,000 over asking price
More than 1 million dead people received stimulus payments
Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News