Friday's deadly school shooting in Texas has sent shockwaves across the country, affecting the Houston area the hardest, including players with the RocketsThe Santa Fe shooting happened just outside of Houston, hitting close to home for Rockets star Chris Paul."It's scary that's becoming the norm here and we got to do something about it," said Rockets guard Chris Paul. "I can't imagine something like that taking place with my kids."The Rockets find themselves in a heated playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference finals. Paul says the playoffs are secondary to what's happening with mass shootings in the country.Steph Curry shared those sentiments at practice in Oakland."It's a tragic situation that hurts your heart when you think about it," said Curry. "It's an issue that's way bigger than basketball, way more important than basketball that needs to be addressed."The Warriors organization has not shied away from speaking out on social and political issues.Head Coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken advocate on gun control, participated in a town hall in March to talk about gun violence. His comments came following the school shooting at Parkland, Florida earlier this year.The recurring issue of mass shootings is something many athletes are tired of seeing happen and are using their influence to speak out on."Feels like a broken tape recorder when you hear of a situation like this happen," Curry said.