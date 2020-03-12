With Authority Podcast

With Authority: NBA season suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA has decided to suspend the 2020 season due to Coronavirus concerns after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tests positive.

Already on the verge of playing in empty arenas, we try to wrap our heads around Covid-19's impact on the NBA and the entire sports landscape.

RELATED: Live coronavirus updates here

Larry and Casey are joined by sports anchor Chris Alvarez to discuss where we are and where we could be headed in this rapidly developing situation.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 42 - Recorded March 11, 2020

