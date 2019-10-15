North Carolina assisted living community staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina assisted living community are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters investigating cause of energy facility fire in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
PG&E gas executive out of job: Report
4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News