North Carolina paramedic charged with fatally poisoning wife with ingredient found in eye drops

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after his plot to poison his wife was uncovered.

Gaston County officials say Joshua Hunsucker, a paramedic, poisoned the mother of his children using an ingredient found in eye drops and nasal spray. Court documents state that Hunsucker would have likely had access to medications containing Tetryzoline because of his job.

Family and friends grew suspicious after Stacy Hunsucker's death last September. Stacy's mother alleged insurance fraud after Joshua cashed in his wife's $250,000 life insurance policies and refused an autopsy.

Stacy died at her home in Mount Holly, North Carolina on Sept. 23, 2018.

Co-workers also noticed that Joshua moved on with his girlfriend. Stacy's funeral was arranged and paid for by her parents, rather than Joshua, according to an affidavit.

Joshua's charges were for first-degree murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimemurderinsurance fraudinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pets unharmed after fire at Redwood City boarding kennel
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Formerly homeless mom has one Christmas wish for her children
Sonoma Supervisors to discuss mile-long tent city
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Vote Monday to sell half the Coliseum site to A's
Show More
Sierra snowpack off to healthiest start since 2010, water officials say
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
Palo Alto PD sings 'Jingle Bells'
Raiders beat Chargers 24-17, stay alive in Wild Card race
Stephen Curry rejoins Warriors to continue hand rehab
More TOP STORIES News