manhunt

Marine murder suspect who abandoned Camp Lejeune post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.

Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Officials say he abandoned his post on October 18.

On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.

Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As of Friday morning, Brown remains at large, according to law enforcement.

Authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke, Virginia early Thursday morning, reported ABC affiliate WSET.

Brown is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimefugitivemanhunt
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
ABC7 Wrap-Up: Immigration fraud, stabbing manhunt, plastic bottles at SFO
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing Live: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Santa Clarita, California, community mourns shooting victims
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
SJ neighbors describe bicycle 'chop shops'
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
More TOP STORIES News