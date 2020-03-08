Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy

CASTLEVETRO, Italy -- A mistake in Italy briefly turned water into wine.

Nearly 300 gallons of Lambrusco came flowing out of faucets in the town of Castelvetro in northern Italy.

The problem came from a local winery.

The workers planned to bottle a new batch of wine, but their product somehow leaked into the pipes.

People in the community thought the mistake was somehow connected to the Coronavirus which has spread to the area.

The problem was fixed in three hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterwineitalywine industrycontaminated water
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bay Area
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Show More
5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa Co.
Bay Area closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Warriors, local advocates march for peace in Oakland
Curry-less Warriors rally to beat 76ers 118-114
More TOP STORIES News