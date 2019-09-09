Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with man accused of kidnapping, rape in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors were evacuated for several hours as police tried to arrest a man accused of kidnapping and rape in Vallejo.

Police arrested Tynel Cole around 8:30 pm Saturday in a tool shed on Holly Street following a six hour standoff.

Officers were responding to a rape call at a home on Willow Street.

The Vallejo SWAT team responded and took over the scene.

They say when they first arrived, Cole ran into a home and wouldn't come out.

A family inside the house was able to safely get out.

Some nearby houses were evacuated, and other neighbors were told to stay inside their homes.

The investigation is on-going and police ask that anybody with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Long at (707) 648-4514.
