Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with man accused of kidnapping, rape in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors were evacuated for several hours as police tried to arrest a man accused of kidnapping and rape in Vallejo.Police arrested Tynel Cole around 8:30 pm Saturday in a tool shed on Holly Street following a six hour standoff.Officers were responding to a rape call at a home on Willow Street.The Vallejo SWAT team responded and took over the scene.They say when they first arrived, Cole ran into a home and wouldn't come out.A family inside the house was able to safely get out.Some nearby houses were evacuated, and other neighbors were told to stay inside their homes.The investigation is on-going and police ask that anybody with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Long at (707) 648-4514.