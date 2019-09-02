Oakland mother shot and killed by stray bullet after leaving wedding reception, neighbors say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 44-year-old mother was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Monday morning in Oakland, according to law enforcement. A family member tells ABC7 the victim's name is Martha Casiano.Neighbors in the San Antonio area of Oakland told ABC7 News that the woman was leaving a wedding reception on 22nd Avenue near 22nd Street when the incident occurred.Oakland police say the woman was leaving a home and walking to her car with another person close to 1 a.m. when she was hit by the bullet."There was some kind of dispute, some kind of argument that took place up the street between several individuals," Oakland Police Spokesperson Johnna Watson said. "Someone discharged a firearm."That bullet fatally struck the woman, who was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.Investigators searched the block Monday looking for security cameras that may have captured the incident.Oakland police and Oakland CrimeStoppers are offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.