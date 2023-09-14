Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke with ABC7 News about his new book, the Universe, cosmic exploration, and more.

VIDEO: Why Neil deGrasse Tyson is excited by how much we don't know about the Universe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Superstar astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke with ABC7 News about his new book, the Universe, cosmic exploration, and more.

Tyson says his new book "To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery," explains the journey of humans looking up to the sky while stitching together science, pop culture, and humor.

MORE: NASA telescope spots cosmic question mark in deep space

He says the book is an extension of his podcast, Star Talk Radio, where he uses those three same pillars to discuss the cosmos in a digestible way.

Tyson spoke with ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma on the density of The Hulk, what you would be called if you were from Venus, and how we "know enough about the universe to quantify our ignorance."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live