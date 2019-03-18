Netherlands shooting: Manhunt underway after deadly shooting on tram, police say

A shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday left "multiple" people wounded, police said, adding that they are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive."At least one person was killed, police say. A manhunt is underway for the shooter.Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened in the morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection in a residential neighborhood.Utrecht police said that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work. Television footage showed that a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation. The alert level was raised to its highest level for the area around Utrecht.Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said that no one had been detained yet.Jens said that "one explanation is that the person fled by car." He did not rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved."We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible," Jens said.Later, Heavily armed anti-terror officers gathered in front of an apartment block close to the scene of the shooting. From the tram scene, security officials moved to a location some 200 meters away where they are awaiting further instructions.Police said they were searching for the shooter "with all possible means."German police say they have upped surveillance on the country's border with the Netherlands and are on the lookout for the gunman.Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told The Associated Press on Monday that additional police had been added to watch not only major highways, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.He says the federal police are in close contact with authorities in the Netherlands and have a description of the suspect.He says initially German authorities were told to look out for a red Renault Clio compact sedan but now have been told it was found abandoned in Utrecht.