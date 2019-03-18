Netherlands shooting: Manhunt underway after deadly shooting on tram, police say

The shooting took place in a residential area of the central Dutch city of Utrecht, according to authorities.

A shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday left "multiple" people wounded, police said, adding that they are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive."

At least one person was killed, ABC News reports. A manhunt was launched for the shooter.

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened in the morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection in a residential neighborhood.

Utrecht police said that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work. Television footage showed that a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation. The alert level was raised to its highest level for the area around Utrecht.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said that no one had been detained yet.

Jens said that "one explanation is that the person fled by car." He did not rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved.

"We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible," Jens said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
