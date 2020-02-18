What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate: Time, channel

In order to qualify, candidates either had to meet a polling threshold or win a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire earlier this month. According to an ABC News analysis, the following candidates have qualified to participate in the Nevada debate:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Moderators include Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.
The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can also be live-streamed on The Nevada Independent's website.
The next Democratic presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be presented by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take place just days later.