earthquake

5.8 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in Bay Area

(KGO-TV)

TONOPAH, Nev. (KGO) -- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada has been felt across parts of the Bay Area.

The quake hit and 19.7 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, according to the USGS at 4:03 a.m. The quake's depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep. It was followed by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 4:17 a.m.

Several people are tweeting that they felt it in the Bay Area and across California.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadaearthquakebay areausgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
3.7-magnitude quake hits LA overnight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Cities across Bay Area push for outdoor dining, post-pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Coronavirus updates: Revised CA budget released
Virtual reality at work? It's closer than you think
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
Can sun help protect against COVID-19? Doctor explains
Show More
Job training available for post-pandemic careers
Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
New data shows 42% decrease in job openings across CA
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
More TOP STORIES News