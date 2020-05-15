5.8 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in Bay Area

TONOPAH, Nev. (KGO) -- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada has been felt across parts of the Bay Area.The quake hit and 19.7 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, according to the USGS at 4:03 a.m. The quake's depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep. It was followed by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 4:17 a.m.Several people are tweeting that they felt it in the Bay Area and across California.