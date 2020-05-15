earthquake

Nevada earthquakes: 6.2 magnitude quake, several aftershocks felt in Bay Area

TONOPAH, Nev. (KGO) -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake in western Nevada has been felt across parts of the Bay Area.

The quake hit 19.7 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, according to the USGS at 4:03 a.m. The quake's depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest registered at 4.9 magnitude.

Several people are tweeting that they felt it in the Bay Area and across California.

