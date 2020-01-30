Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. -- Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles east of San Diego where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

The panels fell onto a road.

"Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street," said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaborder wallborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tour Miami by boat for the best Instagram Pictures
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
#BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
Show More
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across SoCal night sky
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
George Kittle describes being 'starstruck' over The Rock in Miami
How to take insta-worthy photos during Super Bowl 2020
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News