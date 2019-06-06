New details released in Santa Rosa shooting at Jacob's Park

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa Police say a fourth victim has come forward from Wednesday night's shooting at Jacob's Park."Last night, hours after the incident, a fourth victim showed up at a local hospital. So there's actually a fourth shooting victim from the case," Lt. Ryan Corcoran said on Thursday.The victims are a 45-year-old soccer coach, an 11-year-old soccer player, a 20-year-old player and a 21-year-old man who police believe was the intended target.The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Jacob's Park.Police say there were hundreds of people at the park with a few soccer games being played."At this time, the 11-year-old and 45-year-old have non-life threatening injuries and the 21-year-old still has life threatening injuries, but is in stable condition," Lt. Corcoran said.Corcoran did not say the condition of the fourth victim.The soccer coordinator here describes what happened.Police say the shooting appears to be gang related and say there has been gang activity in this area before."We believe it was gang related because of words exchanged and the nature of the attack and all the circumstances. There are some details that we are not ready to reveal at this point," said Lt. Corcoran.Police have not made any arrests. They are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.