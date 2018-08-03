WILDFIRE

New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as one of the Mendocino Complex fires threatens more neighborhoods.

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex Fires are forcing more evacuations. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued a new mandatory evacuation order for Lucerne, Glenhaven and Clearlake Oaks.

People in the area are advised to leave immediately. This was initially just an evacuation advisory earlier Friday morning. But now the danger is apparently now big enough that people in these areas need to get out now.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect in Lake County from 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity in fire weather zones.

The Ranch Fire grew to more than 112,000 acres this morning and containment dropped to 28 percent. To the south, the River Fire remains at 41,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

CAL FIRE says hot temperatures and rough terrain are fueling the flames. Fire crews are focused on protecting 9,200 structures. There are 41 homes that have already been destroyed.

