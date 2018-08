New mandatory evacuation orders issued for Mendocino Complex fires

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders as firefighters continue to battle 19 wildfires burning across California.In Mendocino County, the Ranch and River Fires have burned 110,168 acres and are 39 percent contained. Together, they are being called the Mendocino Complex Fires . The larger Ranch Fire is 15 percent contained while the River Fire is 50 percent contained. More than 12,000 structures are threatened by the fires.On Thursday morning, officials upgraded an evacuation advisory to mandatory in Western Lake County. The mandatory evacuation area is west of Lucerne at Bartlett Springs Road and Highway 20, south of the fire, east of the fire, north of Clear Lake including the communities of Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Nice, Lakeport, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Scotts Valley, Saratoga Springs.Wednesday night, Hundreds of evacuees gathered in Kelseyville for a community meeting, hoping to find out when they will be able to return home.There are 14 homes that have burned so far. Cal Fire hopes to have full containment by next Tuesday.In Shasta and Trinity counties, the Carr Fire continues to burn out of control. Cal Fire's latest update shows the fire has scorched more than 125,000 acres and is just 35 percent contained.The Ferguson Fire burning in the area of Yosemite National Park has grown to 68,610 acres and containment stands at 39 percent.The Western Fire broke out yesterday afternoon off Highway 101 south of Hopland. The fire has burned 45 acres and is 50 percent contained. The Mendocino Sheriff's Office is warning nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if they feel unsafe.The Steele Fire near Lake Berryessa is now 100 percent contained. It burned 135 acres and destroyed eight structures.