New security plan developed for Santa Clara County Fair in wake of Gilroy shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 75th Santa Clara County Fair kicked off with the fresh smell of livestock and brightly colored rides."Oh come on out, have a great time," Bruce Macleod, assistant to the livestock superintendent, said. "It's going to be a blast."Macleod has been volunteering at the fair for more than a decade. However this year, instead of the competitions and games, Gilroy and Sunday's deadly shooting at the Garlic Festival are top of mind."It's in everybody's heart," Macleod said. "We had several people there we knew, and so it was heartbreaking really. We know several people that were shot."The trauma is clearly being felt here at the fair. Volunteers told ABC7 News the fair board is offering services to everyone so no one has to heal alone."Right now, I think everyone is okay," Serena Wood, a Morgan Hill FAA participant said. "We're coping. I know they have counselors here if anyone needs to talk."Supervisor Dave Cortese put in a formal request to the Santa Clara County Executive and Sheriff for a full security plan ahead the fair."I think it's a new reality these days," Cortese said Tuesday. "You can't go into a festival or an open area event with the usual security techniques. You have to have a plan. You can't depend on fences to keep people out anymore."By Thursday, Cortese said his initial concerns about the fair had been satisfied. He plans to be in communication with the sheriff's office throughout the fair.