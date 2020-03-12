movie news

Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Soul'

"Is all this living really worth dying for? Tina Fey's character asks in the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Soul," which dropped Thursday.

"Soul" introduces viewers to teacher Joe Gardner, who longs to be a jazz musician. "Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach," Pixar teases, "a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul."

Jamie Foxx stars as the voice of Gardner. Fey voices 22, described as "a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be."

In a teaser trailer released in November, Gardner has just learned that he has booked the gig of his dreams when he falls into a manhole, the beginning of his journey to "discover his brilliant, passionate self." In the voiceover, he encourages the audience to pursue their passions and "spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you -- the brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world."



The "Soul" creative team includes director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

"Soul" hits theaters in the United States on June 19, 2020.

