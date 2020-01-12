Aircraft drop 2,200 kg of sweet potatoes, carrots for starving animals in Australian brushfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA -- The New South Wales government is using helicopters and airplanes to feed hungry wildlife as bushfires rage across Australia.

According to The Daily Mail, the government dropped more than 2,200 kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to feed colonies of brush-tailed rock wallabies that have been stranded by the fires.

As part of Operation Rock Wallaby, parks service employees dropped food in several national parks. New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean told The Daily Mail that the wallabies tend to survive the fire, but then are left stranded once the fire destroys natural vegetation in their habitat.

New South Wales Minister for Energy and the Environment Matt Kean posted several photos of the wallabies to Facebook.



RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

According to 9News, the government also plans to control the predator population in the area as well until the wallabies' habit regenerates.



At least 27 people have died in the crisis that has scorched more than 8.4 million hectacres, about the size of the state of Indiana. As of January 7, the World Wildlife Foundation estimated approximately 1.25 billion animals were killed directly or indirectly by the fires.

RELATED STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
environmentaustraliabrush firewildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News