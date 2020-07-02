Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Santa Clara County officials to announce new COVID-19 health order

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County is dropping its stay-at-home order more than three months into the battle with coronavirus. County officials are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce a new health order that will replace current shelter-in-place guidelines.

The new health order will end the county's sector-by-sector approach to reopening. Instead, it will be a "framework that people will be able to live within for a long time," said Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody earlier this week.

Santa Clara County was the epicenter of the Bay Area's coronavirus outbreak in early March, but strict shelter-in-place measures helped flatten the curve relatively quickly.

The South Bay county has been the most cautious in the Bay Area when it comes to reopening.



Over the past couple of weeks, the county has seen a summer surge in new cases and hospitalizations, much like the rest of the state. It has landed Santa Clara County on the state's watch list of concerning COVID-19 trends.

