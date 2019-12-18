officer involved shooting

Body cam video released from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department has released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Mission District.

On Dec. 7, officers were in the area of 23rd and Mission Street investigating a report of a hot prowl burglary, and a separate vandalism report when they attempted to stop a man they claim matched the description of the suspect in both reports.

Authorities say when officers went to confront the suspect, Jamaica Hampton, he charged them with a glass bottle and that's when one of the officers open fire. Hampton was shot three times.

Officer Hayes's body camera shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

In the video, you can see Officer Sterling Hayes opens the car door and is immediately attacked by Hampton.

His partner, Officer Christopher Flores, tries to use his baton, but Hampton overpowers him, striking him twice in the head with an empty vodka bottle.

Officer Hayes attempts to pepper spray Hampton before firing six rounds.

You can see Hampton on the ground attempting to stand when Officer Flores fires another shot.

Hampton was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Community members, friends and family were all present at a town hall meeting and painted a different picture of Jamaica Hampton. They say he dreamt of working in foster care and volunteered at VIVE Church in Oakland.

Hampton remains in critical condition at Zuckerberg General Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomission districtofficer injuredpolice officer injuredofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect, officer injured after shooting in SF Mission District
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Christmas Forecast: Wet weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
AccuWeather forecast: Showers today
Show More
5-year-old sells cookies to pay off 123 students' lunch debts
Ring to use security app to find missing children
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Note says wife didn't kill man found in Utah freezer
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at CA airport
More TOP STORIES News