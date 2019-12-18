Body cam video released from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department has released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Mission District.
On Dec. 7, officers were in the area of 23rd and Mission Street investigating a report of a hot prowl burglary, and a separate vandalism report when they attempted to stop a man they claim matched the description of the suspect in both reports.
Authorities say when officers went to confront the suspect, Jamaica Hampton, he charged them with a glass bottle and that's when one of the officers open fire. Hampton was shot three times.
Officer Hayes's body camera shows the moments leading up to the shooting.
In the video, you can see Officer Sterling Hayes opens the car door and is immediately attacked by Hampton.
His partner, Officer Christopher Flores, tries to use his baton, but Hampton overpowers him, striking him twice in the head with an empty vodka bottle.
Officer Hayes attempts to pepper spray Hampton before firing six rounds.
You can see Hampton on the ground attempting to stand when Officer Flores fires another shot.
Hampton was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Community members, friends and family were all present at a town hall meeting and painted a different picture of Jamaica Hampton. They say he dreamt of working in foster care and volunteered at VIVE Church in Oakland.
Hampton remains in critical condition at Zuckerberg General Hospital.
