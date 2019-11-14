New video shows brush fire burning close to Vallejo home

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Dramatic new video gives a different perspective of a brush fire that burned near the Cal Maritime Academy and Carquinez Bridge on Oct. 27, 2019.The Vallejo Firefighters Association released the video on Wednesday. The video is from a home's security camera in the Glen Cove neighborhood of Vallejo. The home is east and up a hill from the Maritime Academy. The video shows how dangerously close flames got to the residence.In the video, you can see firefighters unfurling their hoses and surveying the property as flames got closer. Firefighters say they determined if this home burned, multiple homes nearby would probably also burn.In just minutes, smoke begins to surround the home and cameras, obscuring the video - though you can see embers flying. Firefighters say high winds suddenly aligned with the hillside, creating what they called "an explosion of fire behavior."As the smoke begins to clear minutes later, firefighters can be seen dousing the home with water. They say it was crucial to keep a "hoseline" between the home and the firefront.Firefighters say the house was relatively unscathed. It had a broken window, a damaged gutter, and a burned fence line. Some adjacent homes also had burned fence lines. One building and some property at the Maritime Academy burned. The cause of the fire is not yet known.