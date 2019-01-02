New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

HOUSTON --
New video has been released Wednesday of the deadly crash involving a 14-year-old driver.

Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

RELATED: 14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash.

Authorities say the teens damaged the driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.

In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.

VIDEO: Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.

The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrasharrestmurderu.s. & worldteenteenagerTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Top Stories
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
2 critically injured after fire erupts in SF's Potrero Hill
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play broadcaster for 49ers
SJPD officer taken to hospital after patrol car crash with SUV
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Accuweather Forecast: Freezing cold start today
Activists: Fatal shooting of 7-year-old similar to 2017 incident
Show More
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed
Alleged dragging, shoving of children in migrant centers under investigation: Sheriff
Oakland Police Chief says 'put down the guns' after little girl shot by celebratory gunfire
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
More News