Menlo Park firefighters took new video of the Carr Fire in Shasta County showing huge fire retardant drops in an effort to extinguish the massive blaze.These SuperTanker 747's can drop more than 18,000 gallons each run.The 163,000-acre fire has destroyed more than a 1,000 homes and so far, it is 45 percent contained.Firefighters aren't sure when they'll have it fully contained.Over the weekend, a PG&E worker Jairus Ayeta, 21, was killed in a vehicle accident near Redding while responding to the fire.A PG&E spokesperson said his crew was working to restore power in dangerous terrain when the tragedy occurred. GoFundMe page set up to support his family and so far it has raised more than $29,000.