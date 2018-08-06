REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Menlo Park firefighters took new video of the Carr Fire in Shasta County showing huge fire retardant drops in an effort to extinguish the massive blaze.
These SuperTanker 747's can drop more than 18,000 gallons each run.
The 163,000-acre fire has destroyed more than a 1,000 homes and so far, it is 45 percent contained.
Firefighters aren't sure when they'll have it fully contained.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
Over the weekend, a PG&E worker Jairus Ayeta, 21, was killed in a vehicle accident near Redding while responding to the fire.
A PG&E spokesperson said his crew was working to restore power in dangerous terrain when the tragedy occurred.
A GoFundMe page set up to support his family and so far it has raised more than $29,000.
Click here if you would like to make a donation to help his family during this difficult time.
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
