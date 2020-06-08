Society

With recovery of last case, New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported that the final person known to have contracted an infection had recovered.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.

World Health Organization advises wider use of face masks in coronavirus hotspots

Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was a pleasing development.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," Bloomfield said.

Wondering if you had COVID-19 in December or January? You probably didn't

Experts say a number of factors have helped the nation with a population of 5 million wipe out the disease, including its isolated location, along with leadership shown by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who imposed a strict lockdown early on during the outbreak.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands protest in SF with message 'silence is violence'
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
Wife, colleagues grieve Santa Cruz sergeant killed in ambush
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
George Floyd live updates: Several protests held across Bay Area
FBI investigates possible link between Santa Cruz Co., Oakland shootings
Show More
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
Vallejo church leaders call for reform in wake of deadly police shooting
'Say their names': Stories of black Americans killed by police
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News