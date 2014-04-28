All-clear given after gas leak at NJ college

EMBED <>More Videos

Click play to watch the report from Action News

TOP STORIES
Warriors take on Clippers in Game 4 today on ABC7
Hundreds to celebrate Easter at site of cross atop SF's Mount Davidson
Police cracking down on Oakland sideshows this weekend
Police officer pulls over teenager, helps him land job
Thousands gather at SF's Hippie Hill to celebrate 420
VIDEO: Woman tosses 7 puppies into Coachella dumpster
Explosions kill at least 207, 'several' Americans in Sri Lanka
Show More
Clippers look to even series with Warriors on home court
Burger, cookie and taco orders spike on 420
Body of swimmer missing since last month found near SF's Fort Funston
George Zimmerman banned from Tinder dating app
Zookeeper hospitalized after being tackled by tiger
More TOP STORIES News