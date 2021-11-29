KGO jobs page

Job opening: Freelance AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union)

Date Posted: 11/29/21
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: PROGRAMMING

KGO-TV/ABC7, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a dedicated director that wants to join our team by working on live newscasts and local production.


The ideal candidate should have:
  • Knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive Automation System

  • Stage manager experience is a plus.

  • A strong sense of newscast structure, significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, the ability to work well under pressure, exceptional organizational skills and the ability to easily adapt within an organization.

  • Live directing and/or switching experience and knowledge of switcher concepts is helpful.

  • Operational knowledge of peripheral devices such as Vinten Robotics, Xpression graphics and Dalet systems are a plus

  • Must be able to work all shifts, part-time and vacation relief including weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays.


**Prospective employee for this job must join the Directors' Guild of America (DGA)**

Job Responsibilities:

  • Direct daily newscasts and production as required

  • Work closely with newscast producers, production and engineering staff

  • Stage manager duties as assigned.

  • Other duties as assigned.


Qualifications:
  • Extensive experience/knowledge with Ross Automated Production system preferred

  • Knowledge of ROSS production switchers, video servers, and DALET newsroom systems and video servers and preferred

  • Stage managing experience preferred



Education:
  • BA in Communications or equivalent preferred


Experience:
  • Minimum 5 years in television production


TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 893910BR (Freelance AUTOMATION Newscast Director - Union), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
