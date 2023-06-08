Newsom proposes 28th amendment to US Constitution to restrict gun access

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, saying his proposal takes a stand against gun violence and a lack of action from Congress.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, saying his proposal takes a stand against gun violence and a lack of action from Congress.

In a video message released Thursday morning, Newsom said the amendment would protect gun-owning freedoms while raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21.

It would also implement universal background checks, establish waiting periods when buying guns, and prevent civilian access to assault rifles, the governor said.

Two-thirds of states would need to call on the proposal in order for it to be considered.

Newsom has called for stronger gun safety laws in the past. After several mass shootings occurred in California in January, including Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, the governor took particular aim at the large capacity magazines - like the one the gunman at a Monterey Park dance studio had - and what he called "weapons of damn war."

"It's said all the time: 'Only in America,'" Newsom said at the time. "No. 1 in gun ownership, No. 1 in gun deaths. It's not even complicated."

The January slayings moved California up five slots to 26th place on the number of fatal mass shootings per capita in the U.S. since 2006, according to a USA TODAY/AP/Northeastern University mass killing database. The database only counts killings of at least four people.

While California has the highest number of fatal mass shootings -- 49, including the recent three -- it had ranked 31st beforehand when adjusted for being the nation's most populous state with nearly 40 million residents.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as having the 7th lowest gun mortality rate in the country per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent statistics available from 2020. It's 20th lowest in terms of homicide rate, which is not limited to shootings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.